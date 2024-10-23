Prime Minister leaves for expanded BRICS Summit in Russia

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Hanoi on October 23 morning for the expanded BRICS Summit in Kazan city of Russia, at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, Chair of BRICS 2024.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh leaves Hanoi for the expanded BRICS Summit in Russia on October 23 morning. (Photo: VNA)

Accompanying the PM are Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, and other senior officials from key ministries and agencies, along with Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi.

The October 23-24 summit, a pivotal event within the framework of cooperation between BRICS and developing countries, will be attended by leaders from member states and over 30 guest countries, including developing nations from various continents and several international organizations.

This year’s summit will feature a plenary session themed "BRICS and the Global South: Building a Better World Together".

Leaders will discuss solutions to propel economic growth, enhance economic connectivity between BRICS and Global South countries, and strengthen cooperation in addressing global challenges.

Key areas of focus will include new growth drivers such as the digital economy, green economy, circular economy, sci-tech and innovation.Additionally, the discussions will center on creating a balanced, effective and inclusive global governance ecosystem that heightens the role and voice of developing countries.

PM Pham Minh Chinh’s attendance at the summit is an important step in implementing Vietnam's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations; being a friend, a reliable partner, and an active and responsible member of the international community; as well as its policy of promoting and elevating multilateral diplomacy.

It strongly reaffirms Vietnam’s proactive, active and responsible spirit in addressing global issues; underscores the country’s commitment to promoting multilateralism, global solidarity, and the rule of law while raising the voice of developing nations for global peace, cooperation, and development.

Vietnam's engagement in discussions on pressing global issues with major and emerging economies further affirms its position, role and stature, painting a picture of a nation that is peaceful, cooperative, dynamic and innovative.

Through the event, Vietnam will continue to deepen its cooperation with Russia and other countries.

Vietnamplus