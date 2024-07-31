Price of gold rings increases following rise in global price

Global gold price has sharply soared, exceeding US$2,400 per ounce, leading to an increase of 9999 gold ring prices on July 31. Meanwhile, the price of SJC-branded gold bars in the domestic market has remained around VND79 million per tael.

In the morning, DOJI Group bought 9999 Hung Thinh Vuong gold rings at VND76 million per tael and sold them at VND77.2 million, up VND250,000 a tael for buying and VND200,000 for selling compared to yesterday afternoon. The gold price of Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC) was VND75.8 million and VND77.3 million for buying and selling respectively.

SJC and Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) announced the buying price of a tael of gold at VND77 million and the selling price at VND79 million.

The selling price of SJC gold from State-owned commercial banks, commonly referred to as the Big 4 including Vietcombank, VietinBank, Agribank, BIDV, and Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC) was VND79 million per tael this morning.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh