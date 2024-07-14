President's state visits strengthen Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia cooperation: FM

Vietnamese President To Lam’s state visits to Laos and Cambodia from July 11-13 have contributed to enhancing the traditional and effective cooperation among the three countries, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (Photo: SGGP)

The minister told the press that these are the first overseas trips of President To Lam in his new position. The results reaped during the visits are important to the relations between Vietnam and the two Southeast Asian neighbors.

Highlighting the visits’ successes in all aspects, he called them new imprints in the implementation of the foreign policy adopted at the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), and a demonstration of the determination of the Vietnamese Party, State and people in continuously consolidating and promoting the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Laos, and the good neighborliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability with Cambodia.

The visits have also helped tighten the relations between President Lam himself and Lao and Cambodian leaders, the minister said.

According to Son, the visits are also the outcome of the implementation of high-level agreements, especially the high-level meeting between the CPV and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, and the Cambodian People's Party (CPP).

The comprehensive results of the visits will create milestones for the new development period of the relations between Vietnam and Laos and Cambodia, as well as among the three countries, he affirmed.

In less than three days of his trips to Laos and Cambodia, President To Lam had 32 talks and meetings with the high-ranking leaders, students and overseas Vietnamese; and visited economic establishments in the two countries. On this occasion, leaders of departments, ministries and agencies also held working sessions with their partners from Laos and Cambodia to exchange specific cooperation contents.

In Laos, the two sides affirmed their determination to continuously develop the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos in a more intensive, practical and effective manner.

They agreed on measures to effectively implement high-level agreements between the two Parties and States, contributing to creating new momentum and further promoting relations between the two countries in the coming time. Focus will be placed on defense - security, economy - trade - investment, education - training, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

The two sides consented to coordinate in effectively implementing the Vietnam - Laos cooperation strategy agreement for the 2021-2030 period and the Vietnam - Laos bilateral cooperation agreement for 2021-2025. They will continue to make efforts to completely address problems to successfully carry out some important cooperation projects between the two countries.

To preserve and foster the unique and special relationship between the two countries, the leaders agreed that both sides need to intensify dissemination and education for their people, especially the young, in this regard as well as promote locality-to-locality cooperation, especially between border provinces.

Regarding regional and international cooperation, the two sides pledged to continue close coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums, especially within the framework of ASEAN, the United Nations and the Greater Mekong Sub-region. Laos' senior leaders appreciated Vietnam's support in the process of preparing and organizing conferences during its ASEAN Chairmanship Year.

President To Lam affirmed that Vietnam will continue to actively coordinate and support Laos to successfully undertake international responsibilities in 2024, including the roles as the Chair of ASEAN and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

During the President’s visit to Cambodia, the leaders of the two countries agreed to promote and strengthen solidarity, mutual trust and understanding, making bilateral cooperation intensive, practical and effective. The two sides emphasized the solidarity, attachment, and friendship; and the need to continue to help the young generation understand the value and history of the bilateral relations.

In their talks and meetings with President To Lam, the Cambodian leaders noted that the Cambodian people always remember Vietnam's support and sacrifice to help Cambodia escape from the Pol Pot genocidal regime and revive.

The two sides agreed to further promote economic - trade - investment ties, defense - security and border cooperation, collaboration in human resources development, and people-to-people exchanges. They consented to actively support each other in building an independent and self-reliant economy while ensuring deep and effective international integration.

In human resources development, the two sides will focus on promoting the attraction of students from the two countries to study in each country in areas that meet their demands such as digital transformation and science-technology.

Both sides welcomed their relevant agencies to coordinate closely to build a border of peace, friendship, stability and cooperation and agreed to develop and promote cooperation between border provinces.

Regarding the Vietnamese community in Cambodia, the high-ranking Cambodian leaders affirmed they will create more favorable conditions for them to live and work stably and legally in the country.

Within the framework of regional and international cooperation, the two sides agreed to promote cooperation in the Cambodia - Laos - Vietnam Development Triangle Area and the Greater Mekong Sub-region; support Laos to fulfill its roles as Chair of ASEAN and AIPA 2024; and boost the management and sustainable use of Mekong River water resources for the benefit of communities in the basin and in all the three countries.

According to the minister, the visits achieved important and comprehensive results in all fields, affirming the high determination of the high-ranking leaders of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia to further develop the great Vietnam-Laos relations and the close ties between Vietnam and Cambodia for the practical benefits of the people of each country and the three as a whole.

VNA