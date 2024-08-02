President welcomes Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

State President To Lam suggested Vietnam and Hong Kong (China) strengthen all-level exchanges, and economic, trade and investment cooperation towards fostering the bilateral relations.

President To Lam (R) receives Chief Executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Lee Ka-chiu in Hanoi on August 1. (Photo: VNA)

The State President made the statement at a reception for visiting Chief Executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Lee Ka-chiu in Hanoi on August 1.

Valuing the first official bilateral visit to Vietnam by a head of Hong Kong since the establishment of the Special Administrative Region in 1997, the Vietnamese state leader expressed his belief that the visit would help promote practical and win-win cooperation between Vietnam and Hong Kong, as well as significantly contribute to the Vietnam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Hailing Hong Kong's development achievements, President Lam affirmed that based on the consistent policy of viewing the development of cooperative and friendly relations with China as a strategic choice and top priority in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification, and multilateralization, Vietnam always respects and supports the "one country, two systems" policy, the Basic Law and related regulations of Hong Kong, and supports Hong Kong's development towards prosperity, stability, and the well-being of its people.

He expressed his pleasure at the strong trade ties between Vietnam and Hong Kong, as Hong Kong is now Vietnam's 7th largest trading partner and the 5th largest source of foreign direct investment, while Vietnam is Hong Kong's 2nd largest trading partner in ASEAN and the 7th biggest globally.

Appreciating Hong Kong’s new policies to facilitate the entry of Vietnamese citizens into the Special Administrative Region, President Lam thanked the Hong Kong administration for creating favorable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Hong Kong.

He also suggested enhancing cooperation in multilateral mechanisms and forums where both sides are members.

For his part, Lee stressed that this is the first official visit to Vietnam by the head of Hong Kong, demonstrating that Hong Kong attaches special importance to its relationship with Vietnam.

Lee showed his pleasure and sincere congratulations on Vietnam's significant achievements in socio-economic development, expressing his belief that Vietnam will continue to thrive and prosper, gaining an increasing role and position in the international arena. He also affirmed support for Vietnam in hosting multilateral events, including APEC 2027.

Agreeing with the Vietnamese leader’s cooperation proposals, Lee affirmed that Hong Kong values the development of win-win cooperative relations with Vietnam, especially in the areas of economics, trade, investment, culture, education, and tourism.

Noting the high complementarity and great potential for cooperation between the two sides, Lee hoped that the two sides would enhance delegation exchanges, and encourage their businesses and associations to connect and further strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, finance, tourism, aviation, and emerging fields such as science and technology, digital economy, digital transformation, and clean energy, thus bringing practical benefits to the people and businesses of both sides.

Vietnamplus