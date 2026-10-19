Top leader and spouse depart for Denmark, European Union and Belgium

Party General Secretary and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Hanoi on October 19 for a state visit to Denmark and official visits to the European Union and Belgium.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation leave Hanoi on October 19 for a state visit to Denmark and official visits to the European Union and Belgium. (Photo: VNA)

The October 19-24 visits are made at the invitations of Denmark’s King Frederik X and Queen, European Council President António Costa, and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

Members of the official delegation include Politburo members and Party Central Committee Secretaries Tran Sy Thanh, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection, and Le Minh Tri, Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs. Others are Politburo members General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence; General Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security; Le Hoai Trung, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Tran Duc Thang, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee; and Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Also accompanying the top leader are Party Central Committee members Nguyen Hai Ninh, Chief of the Party Central Committee Office; Nguyen Thi Hong, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly; Nguyen Huu Dong, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Deputy Affairs; Le Khanh Hai, Chairman of the Presidential Office; Tran Hong Minh, Minister of Construction; Hoang Minh Son, Minister of Education and Training; and Trinh Viet Hung, Minister of Agriculture and Environment.

To An Xo, Assistant to the Party General Secretary and President and Head of the Party General Secretary’s Office; Nguyen Le Thanh, Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark; and Nguyen Huong Tra, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and Head of the Vietnamese Mission to the European Union also join the delegation.

The visits convey a strong message about Vietnam’s foreign policy in its new development phase. They are expected to help strengthen political trust and expand opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment, science and technology, innovation, green growth and sustainable development, contributing to the national construction and development.

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