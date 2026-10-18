Vietnam, Switzerland to turn education, sci-tech into cooperation focus

The two sides pledged to promote ties between innovation hubs, research institutes, universities, enterprises, while stepping up collaboration in AI, quantum technology, green energy, the digital economy, higher education, and vocational training.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Swiss President Guy Parmelin agreed to turn education – training, science – technology, and innovation into the focus of the two countries’ cooperation during their meeting in Hanoi on October 17.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) meets with Swiss President Guy Parmelin in Hanoi on October 17, 2026. VNA/VNS Photo Duong Giang

Warmly welcoming the Swiss President on his official visit to Vietnam, which coincides with the 55th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations, PM Le Minh Hung affirmed that Vietnam always deeply values the precious support and assistance provided by the Swiss Government and people throughout its past struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as its ongoing development and international integration.

Vietnam consistently regards Switzerland as a reliable friend and an important partner in Europe, he stressed, expressing his wish to further enhance political trust, increase high-level mutual visits and engagements, optimise existing cooperation mechanisms, and establish an intergovernmental cooperation framework in the economy, science – technology, and innovation at an early date.

He noted that the visit opens a new chapter in bilateral relations, particularly marked by the signing of the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (VEFTA).

Highly appreciating Switzerland's active role in promoting the signing of the agreement, the Government leader called for joint efforts to ensure VEFTA takes effect promptly, thus driving breakthroughs in trade and investment cooperation and doubling bilateral trade turnover in the near future.

He also encouraged Swiss businesses and investment funds to expand their presence in Vietnam across fields such as finance – banking, manufacturing, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and innovation.

Highlighting finance as Switzerland’s paramount strength and a strategic development orientation for Vietnam, PM Le Minh Hung called on Switzerland to share its expertise, support the development of an international financial centre in Vietnam, and facilitate the center’s linkages with major global financial hubs.

He further proposed strengthening cooperation in green finance, investment funds, asset management, crypto assets, carbon credits, international bonds, and financial technology.

Expressing his pleasure at visiting Vietnam again, President Parmelin emphasised that his country was among the first to establish diplomatic ties with Vietnam, adding Vietnam’s image in Switzerland continues to grow increasingly positive.

The Swiss leader held that the two countries share many similarities, particularly in upholding peace, cooperation, and multilateralism.

Switzerland attaches importance to its relationship with Vietnam and seeks to promote substantive and effective cooperation, he stated, noting that the presence of numerous Swiss businesses and scientists in his delegation reflects strong interest in and high expectations for the potential of bilateral cooperation.

He expressed his delight at the signing of VEFTA, which will open up vast opportunities to boost the two countries’ trade, investment, and business connectivity, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Confirming Switzerland’s readiness to share its experience and expertise in insurance, reinsurance, manufacturing, precision machinery, and high technology, the President proposed connecting Switzerland’s Crypto Valley with Vietnam’s innovation ecosystem, and advancing ties in blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and quantum technology.

He specifically highlighted vocational training collaboration tailored to business needs, and affirmed the readiness to further facilitate visa issuance for Vietnamese citizens.

At the meeting, the two sides agreed to continue strengthening the Vietnam–Switzerland Comprehensive Partnership across Party, State, parliamentary, and people-to-people channels.

They pledged to effectively utilise VEFTA, boost business connectivity, and expand investment links, including in seaport infrastructure. They also agreed to coordinate in reinforcing the multilateral trading system, diversifying markets, and enhancing resilience against global economic fluctuations.

The two leaders concurred in making education – training, science – technology, and innovation the focus of bilateral cooperation. They pledged to promote ties between innovation hubs, research institutes, universities, and enterprises, while stepping up collaboration in AI, quantum technology, green energy, the digital economy, higher education, and vocational training.

Addressing common challenges posed by climate change, both sides agreed to step up cooperation in emissions reduction, green transition, agronomic research, water resource management and reuse, sustainable agricultural development, as well as insurance and reinsurance.

They were also unanimous in fostering links in culture, tourism, labour, and people-to-people exchanges.

Vietnam and Switzerland reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, thereby helping reinforce the Comprehensive Partnership and actively contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development regionally and globally.

VNA