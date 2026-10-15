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General Secretary and President To Lam to visit Denmark, EU, Belgium

The visits will be made at the invitation of King of Denmark Frederik X and his Queen, President of the European Council Antonio Costa and Prime Minister of Belgium Bart De Wever.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation are scheduled to pay a state visit to Denmark and official visits to the European Union and Belgium from October 19 to 24.

The visits will be made at the invitation of King of Denmark Frederik X and his Queen, President of the European Council Antonio Costa and Prime Minister of Belgium Bart De Wever, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

VNA

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official visit King of Denmark Frederik X General Secretary and President To Lam

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