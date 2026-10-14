Lao Party leader arrives in Hanoi, beginning official visit to Vietnam

Relations between the CPV and the LPRP serve as the political foundation, strategic orientation and decisive factor in the development of Vietnam-Laos ties.

Nguyen Hai Ninh (right) member of the Party Central Committee and Chief of the Party Central Committee Office, welcomes Vilay Lakhamfong, Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Vilay Lakhamfong, Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, arrived in Hanoi on the afternoon of October 14, beginning a three-day official visit to Vietnam.

The visit was made at the invitation of Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee.

Welcoming the Lao Party leader and his entourage at Noi Bai International Airport were Nguyen Hai Ninh, member of the CPV Central Committee and Chief of the CPV Central Committee Office, and Nguyen Thi Hoang Van, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

​The visit follows a series of high-level exchanges and meetings between Vietnam and Laos in recent years. In April, Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee Tran Cam Tu paid an official visit to Laos at the invitation of Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the LPRP Central Committee Vilay Lakhamfong.

Relations between the CPV and the LPRP serve as the political foundation, strategic orientation, and decisive factor in the development of Vietnam-Laos ties.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, amid rapid and complex changes in the global and regional situation, consolidating political ties, enhancing substantive cooperation, and strengthening strategic connectivity between the two Parties are particularly important.

These efforts provide a basis for developing Vietnam-Laos relations in line with the motto of “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion," meeting each country’s development requirements in the new period and bringing practical benefits to the two peoples, while contributing to peace, stability, and development in the region.

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