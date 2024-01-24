PM’s Europe trip successful in all aspects

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s Europe trip to attend the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF-54) and official visits to Hungary and Romania was successful in all aspects.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses a discussion at the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s Europe trip to attend the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF-54) and official visits to Hungary and Romania was successful in all aspects, fulfilling all targets and spreading the image of Vietnam with new fortune, strength, international standing and prestige.

During his two-day staying in Davos, PM Chinh conducted more than 30 activities, and chaired three talks with economic groups, international organizations as well as experts and scholars.

According to Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong, at the talks, PM Chinh asked world leading economic groups to share experience with Vietnam to establish an international financial center in Vietnam. The Government leader has also set up consultation groups to realize the Party and State’s policies and orientations on the formation of the center.

Particularly, PM Chinh was the main speakers of two dialogues - the WEF’s Country Strategic Dialogue on Vietnam and a dialogue on Vietnam’s global vision, and delivered remarks at other events of the WEF-54.

The events left strong impression on participants about the country’s outstanding socio-economic achievements, development orientations and strategies, foreign policy of independence and self-reliance, and responsible and effective contributions to regional and global peace and development.

Joo-Ok Lee, Head of Regional Agenda for Asia-Pacific at the WEF, said that leaders of economic groups told him that the WEF’s Country Strategic Dialogue on Vietnam was one of the best meetings they had ever had with a head of state/government.

Describing Vietnam as a rising star and an ideal investment destination, Lee said that the dialogue provided a good chance for businesses to explore the economic situation and future growth orientations.

The messages that the Vietnamese Government leader sent out to leaders of WEF and economic groups showed a positive image of Vietnam, he said.

On this occasion, PM Chinh had over 20 meetings with leaders of countries, international organizations, and major enterprises to further intensify relations with partners in various areas, especially economy, trade, investment, science, technology, digital transformation, green transition, health care, and intellectual property.

Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said that through this world's most prestigious economic forum, Vietnam can also take advantage of and grasp new cooperation ideas, and update new trends in world economy.

The world is entering a new stage of development driven by artificial intelligence and carbon emission reduction technologies, said FM Son, adding that at the event, the leaders also emphasized the need to strengthen strategic trust, promote reform and provide balanced, cooperative and competitive approaches in addressing current global security challenges.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: VNA)

During his official visits to Hungary and Romania, PM Chinh had over 30 meetings with all high-ranking leaders of the States, Governments, parliaments, and political parties of the two countries. He also delivered policy speeches at universities, took part in business forums, met with the two countries’ friendship associations with Vietnam, talked to the Vietnamese communities, and visited some economic and scientific - and technical establishments there.

The PM’s visit to Hungary contributed to fostering bilateral trust and strengthening the traditional friendship and mutual support between the two countries, while bringing cooperation in traditional areas to a new period, meeting the development requirements in each country, exploring new collaboration areas, and further deepening the friendship and warm sentiments that Vietnamese and Hungarian people give to each other.

At the talks between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Romanian counterpart Ion-Marcel Ciolacu (Photo: VNA)

In Romania, where PM Chinh had studied and worked for years, the Vietnamese delegation received warm welcome. The Romania visit helped deepen the friendship and bolster all-round cooperation between Vietnam and Romania, creating motivation for the promotion of bilateral cooperation in areas of Romania's strength and Vietnam's needs such as agriculture, manufacturing-processing, and health care, while accelerating business collaboration, attracting investment in many potential fields, and contributing to facilitating Vietnam's relations with the EU.

During the trip, many cooperation deals were signed in many areas, especially education. Nearly 30 deals were inked among Vietnamese universities and their peers in Hungary and Romania.

It can be affirmed that PM Chinh's official visits to Hungary and Romania is an important milestone in the Vietnam-Hungary comprehensive partnership and the Vietnam-Romania traditional friendship and partnership, promoting the comprehensive cooperation with the two European countries for the prosperity of each country and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

VNA