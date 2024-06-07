PM urges FedEx Express to expand operations in Vietnam

PM Pham Minh Chinh suggested FedEx Express expand activities in Vietnam and invest in the Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai province at his reception for the US-based company's President and CEO Richard W. Smith in Hanoi on June 6.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) at his reception for FedEx Express President and CEO Richard W. Smith in Hanoi on June 6 (Photo: SGGP)

The Government leader said the US is an important strategic partner of Vietnam, particularly in economy and trade. The US is currently Vietnam's largest export market, and bilateral trade has surpassed US$100 billion for two consecutive years. In September 2023, the countries upgraded their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, creating new opportunities and momentum for cooperation across many fields.

Prime Minister (PM) Chinh stated that Vietnam is committed to improving its institutional system and policies to create a more favorable, equal, safe, stable, and transparent business climate, thus facilitating long-term, stable, and increasingly efficient investments and operations of enterprises, including those from the US like FedEx Express.

Highlighting Vietnam’s open economy with free trade agreements involving 60 global economies and huge goods flows in the context of rapidly increasing cross-border e-commerce, the PM expressed confidence in the further growth of FedEx Express’s logistics and transport services both in Vietnam and across the world.

For his part, Smith said after the carrier’s more than three decades in Vietnam, the Southeast Asian country has become its key market in Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, with 36 flights to and from Vietnam operated weekly.

The business leader said he is confident in Vietnam’s economic growth potential and praised its investment environment. He stated FedEx Express wishes to expand its operations in the nation and maintain its logistics activities at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

PM Chinh suggested that the group consider increasing the number of flights and the scale of cargo transport. He urged the company to support Vietnam’s development of its airport and logistics networks, expand partnerships, and share expertise with Vietnamese partners in managing transport and logistics services and offering fast delivery services in global supply chains.

Informing his guest on Vietnam’s plan to develop Long Thanh into a regional and global transit hub, the leader asked the US group to assist in the construction of the airport and to expand its investment and operations there.

