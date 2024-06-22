International

PM to attend WEF meeting

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the 15th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting of the New Champions, which will take place in Dalian city, Liaoning province of China.

thu-tuong-pham-minh-chinh-2464-1635422176-16505312606641761474558-16519842813271712632540-4278.jpeg.jpg
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

The Prime Minister will have working sessions from June 24-27, a Foreign Ministry's statement said.

The trip will be made at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang and WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab, according to the document.

