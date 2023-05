Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to attend the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, from May 9-11.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. — VNA/VNS Photo



PM Chinh’s attendance at the event will be made at the invitation of the Indonesian President and Chairman of the 42nd ASEAN Summit, Joko Widodo, according to an announcement released by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 5.