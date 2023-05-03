PM requests on promoting production and export of forestry, aquatic products

The Government Office has just announced Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s request on removing difficulties and promoting the production and export of forestry and aquatic products.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked the State Bank of Vietnam to control credit policy appropriately to provide credit capital for businesses as well as to have solutions to reduce lending interest rates to support businesses, especially export enterprises.

He directed that credit should be oriented to production and business, priority fields including aquatic and forestry products while creating favorable conditions for forestry and aquatic processing enterprises to access credit capital aiming to promote livelihoods for farmers and fishermen.

Moreover, competent agencies should continue supporting policies, and preferential policies while proposing a credit package of VND10 trillion to support enterprises in the production and processing of forestry and aquatic products in May 2023.

The Prime Minister assigned associations of forestry and fishery products to coordinate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and relevant ministries and agencies to implement the brand development project for Vietnam's three key products having competitive advantages including shrimp, pangasius, tuna and other important products.

The above-mentioned ministries and responsible agencies should also promote digital transformation, apply scientific and technological innovations in production and business to reduce cost price, improve competitiveness and protect the environment.