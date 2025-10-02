PM directs effort to achieve 25 percent increase in 2025 state budget revenue

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh issued a directive in a recent telegram mandating that efforts must be made to ensure the state budget revenue for 2025 increases by at least 25 percent compared to the year's estimate.

Prime Minister Chinh today signed the telegram concerning the management of the state budget during the final months of 2025. As of September 30, the state budget revenue had already reached approximately 100 percent of the 2025 estimate, a notable achievement considering the simultaneous implementation of over VND200,000 billion in tax, fee, charge, and land rent reductions and extensions designed to support businesses and citizens. This positive outcome has been secured despite numerous domestic and international difficulties and challenges.

However, the Prime Minister noted that the global political, economic, trade, and investment landscape is projected to remain complex and unpredictable in the coming months, which is anticipated to adversely affect Vietnam's economy. Furthermore, the very complicated development of natural disasters, storms, floods, and epidemics will impact the execution of socio-economic development targets and state budget revenue and expenditure.

To enhance the effectiveness of state budget management and operations during the remaining period of 2025 and contribute to achieving the annual economic growth target of over 8 percent, the Prime Minister has directed leaders of ministries, agencies, and localities to:

- Focus on directing and striving for a state budget revenue increase of at least 25 percent compared to the estimate for 2025.

- Practice thorough savings on expenditures and enhance the efficiency of state budget utilization.

- Ensure that the organization and execution of state budget expenditures are proactive, that savings are made in all areas, especially regular expenditures, and that discipline and order are tightened to improve the overall efficiency of budget use.

Additionally, the Prime Minister requested that the progress of implementing and disbursing public investment capital, particularly for key and important national projects and works, be focused on and drastically accelerated. The objective is to complete the target of disbursing 100 percent of the 2025 public investment capital plan, a mission identified as a key political task tied directly to the responsibilities of heads of ministries, agencies, and localities.

Finally, the Ministry of Finance is tasked with deciding, before October 10, on a plan to handle state budget capital that has been allocated to ministries, agencies, and localities but has not yet been detailed for specific investment tasks and projects after the set deadline.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan