PM Chinh applauds Meta's contributions to Vietnam - US ties

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives Nick Clegg, President of Global Affairs at Meta, in Hanoi on September 30. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Nick Clegg, President of Global Affairs at Meta, in Hanoi on September 30, speaking highly of the US-based technology multinational’s practical and effective contributions to the Vietnamese economy as well as the two countries' relations.

The meeting coincided with the first anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and the US, the host said, reviewing the development of bilateral ties.

PM Chinh emphasized that Vietnam views the US as an important partner and wishes to continue deepening relations, with economy - trade - investment identified as an impetus for bilateral links. In particular, the cooperation in science - technology, innovation, and high-tech industries, including semiconductor, form an important pillar of the Vietnam - US relations.

Reaffirming Vietnam's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for US businesses, he noted that the successes of US companies are also the country's.

Praising Vietnam’s investment climate and remarkable economic progress over the past four decades, Clegg shared Meta’s cooperation plan in the Southeast Asian nation, which includes initiatives on virtual reality, next-generation smart glasses production, and the development of virtual assistant Meta AI in the Vietnamese language.

He also expressed Meta’s hope that the PM will order related ministries, sectors, and agencies of Vietnam to continue perfecting the legal framework to create an optimal business environment and developing infrastructure, especially digital infrastructure, to facilitate future growth.

Meanwhile, PM Chinh asked the firm to keep collaborating with Vietnamese agencies and partners, especially the Vietnam National Innovation Centre, to promote cooperation in science - technology, education - training, innovation, AI, and Internet of Things (IoT), and help local businesses, organizations, and individuals to engage in the value chain, along with online platforms and apps of Meta.

Welcoming Meta's operation expansion in the country, the Government leader called for its stronger coordination with local authorities in preventing toxic information, the advertising of illegal services and online fraud, devising measures for protecting social media users, and adhering to local law, including tax rules.

He also highlighted Vietnam’s focus on three strategic breakthroughs, namely institutional reforms, human resources development, and infrastructure modernization, with an emphasis on digital infrastructure. Given this, he encouraged Meta to work closely with Vietnam in implementing these priorities and operate efficiently in the country in the long term.

