Petrol prices were revised up by more than VND700 per liter from 3 p.m. on March 21 following the latest adjustment of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

The retail price of E5RON92 rose by VND729 to VND23,219 (US$0.94) per liter, while that of RON95-III increased by VND741 per liter to VND24,284 per liter.

The prices of diesel, and kerosene went up VND465, VND560 to VND21,014 per liter and VND21,266 per liter, respectively.

With this price adjustment, the ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilization fund.

VNA