Petrol prices surge in latest adjustment

The retail petrol prices surged in the latest adjustment on August 1 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

The price of E5 RON 92 petrol went up VND1,152 per liter to VND22,791 (US$0.96), while that of RON 95 –III rose by VND1,171 to VND23,963 per liter.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel oil went up by VND1,112 to VND20.612 per liter, and kerosene price increased by VND1,081 to VND20,270 per liter.

The price of mazut oil also went up from VND806 per liter to VND16,531 per liter.

At this price adjustment, relevant units decided to not extract petrol oil prices for the price stabilization fund.

Since the beginning of this year, petrol prices have undergone 22 adjustments, with 12 times up, seven down, and three unchanged.