Petrol prices see mixed changes, oil prices up

The retail prices of E5 RON 92 petrol fell by VND68 to VND23,848 (US$0.95) per liter from 3 p.m. on April 11, following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Meanwhile, the retail price of RON95-III petrol increased by VND20 to VND24,821 per liter.

The prices of diesel and kerosene went up VND622 and VND579 to VND21,610 per liter and VND21,594 per liter, respectively.

However, mazut price reduced by VND288 to VND17,008 per kilo.

With this price adjustment, the ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilization fund.

Since the beginning of 2024, domestic gasoline prices have had 15 price adjustments, including nine increases and six decreases.

