Petrol prices revised down on October 2

Retail prices of petrol were revised down on October 2 in the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance after many consecutive times of increases.

Specifically, the retail prices of E5 RON 92 and RON 95-III were cut by VND695 and VND906 to VND23,502 (US$0.97) and VND24,842 per liter, respectively.

Meanwhile, the prices of diesel, kerosene, and mazut were kept unchanged at VND23,594 per liter, VND23,816 per liter, and VND17,452 per kilogram, respectively.

The ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilization fund.

From the beginning of this year, petrol prices have been adjusted up 16 times, down nine times and kept unchanged four times.