Petrol prices revised down on November 23

Retail petrol prices were revised down from 3pm on November 23 in the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Specifically, the retail prices of E5RON 92 and RON 95-III were cut by VND584 and VND506 to VND21,690 (US$0.89) and VND23,024 (US$0.94) per liter, respectively.

Meanwhile, those of diesel, kerosene, and mazut were reduced to VND20,283 per liter, VND20,944 per liter, and VND15,638 per kilogram, respectively.

The ministries decided not to deduct prices of different types of gasoline and oil from the national gasoline price stabilization fund and refrain from using the fund.

Since the beginning of the year, domestic fuel prices have seen 33 adjustments, with 18 up, 11 down, and four unchanged.