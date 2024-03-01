Business

Petrol prices now VND300 higher per liter

The ceiling retail petrol prices have been revised up by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

xangdau-npxrjpg-1708.jpg
Starting from 3:00 pm on February 29, the ceiling price of E5RON92 went up VND277 to VND22,752 per litre. (Photo: SGGP)

Starting from 3:00 pm on February 29, the ceiling price of E5RON92 went up VND277 to VND22,752 (US$0.92) per litre, while that of RON95-III was raised VND330 to VND23,929 per litre.

The prices of diesel oil 0.05S and kerosene were capped at VND20,773 and VND20,785 per litre, down VND137 and VND136, respectively.

At this price adjustment, the two ministries decided to take VND300 for the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund for each kg of mazut.

Vietnamplus

Tags

petrol prices Ceiling Retail Ministry of Industry and Trade the Ministry of Finance Each Kg Of Mazut

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn