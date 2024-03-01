Petrol prices now VND300 higher per liter

The ceiling retail petrol prices have been revised up by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Starting from 3:00 pm on February 29, the ceiling price of E5RON92 went up VND277 to VND22,752 per litre. (Photo: SGGP)

Starting from 3:00 pm on February 29, the ceiling price of E5RON92 went up VND277 to VND22,752 (US$0.92) per litre, while that of RON95-III was raised VND330 to VND23,929 per litre.



The prices of diesel oil 0.05S and kerosene were capped at VND20,773 and VND20,785 per litre, down VND137 and VND136, respectively.



At this price adjustment, the two ministries decided to take VND300 for the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund for each kg of mazut.

Vietnamplus