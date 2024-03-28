Business

Petrol prices increase on March 28

The Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance on March 28 decided to increase the retail prices of petrol products as of 3 p.m.

Accordingly, the price of E5RON92 rose VND406 to VND23,625 (US$0.98) per liter, while that of RON95-III was up VND532 to VND24,816 per liter.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel oil was adjusted to 20,693 VND per liter, down VND321 per liter; that of kerosene reduced VND387 per liter to VND20,879 per liter; and mazut is now sold at VND17,145 per kilogram, VND46 per kg higher than the current price.

With this price adjustment, the ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilization fund.

