Petrol prices decrease slightly in latest adjustment

Retail prices of petrol products were slashed starting 3 p.m. on July 11 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, the price of E5RON92 bio-fuel was cut by VND179 per liter from the base price to be not higher than VND22,282 (US$0.87) per liter, while that of RON95-III fell by VND258 to VND23,297 per liter at the maximum.

Meanwhile, diesel 0.05S is capped at VND20,834 per liter, down VND342 per liter. The kerosene price is not higher than VND21,038 per liter, down VND178 per liter.

Meanwhile, Mazut oil 180CST 3.5S is now sold at no more than VND17,784 per kg, up VND250 per kg.

The two ministries also decided not to use the petrol price stabilization fund this time.

VNA