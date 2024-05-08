Pepper exports decrease in volume, increase in value

Vietnam exported 83,067 tons of pepper worth US$352 million in the first four months of this year, down 19.4 percent in volume but up 10.3 percent in value, the Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association (VPSA) has reported.

The average export price of black pepper was US$4,065 per ton and white pepper US$5,678 per ton, up 19.4 percent and 14.5 percent, respectively, compared to the same period in 2023.

Asia currently accounts for 36.2 percent of Vietnam's total pepper exports, but in the reviewed period, export volume to the regional market decreased by 52percent from the same period in 2023, with the biggest decrease from the China, down 95.2 percent, followed by UAE with 23 percent.

India is currently the largest importer of Vietnamese pepper in Asia in the period with 5,552 tons, accounting for 6.7 percent and up 23.9 percent over the same period. Exports also skyrocketed in some markets such as the Republic of Korea, Pakistan, and the Philippines with 157.4 percent, 59.7 percent and 18.5 percent, respectively.

The American market recorded a hike of 40.6 percent in the reviewed period, accounting for 30.2 percent of the market share, of which the US was Vietnam’s biggest pepper importer with 22,774 tons, a sharp rise of 45.2 percent year on year.

The European region accounted for 26.8 percent of Vietnam's pepper export market share, up 33.6 percent over the same period last year; in which German market grew at 104.7 percent, the Netherlands 52.8 percent, and Russia 68.7 percent.

Meanwhile, in the African region, exports decreased by 4.7 percent. However, the traditional market of Egypt is showing positive signs as exports increased by 10.7 percent to 1,977 tons after the government provided foreign currency support to pay for imports.

