Party leader, President To Lam to pay State visit to China

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, together with his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation, will pay a State visit to China from April 14 to 17.

The visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse, according to the announcement on Thursday morning from Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam with his spouse Ngo Thi Phuong Ly. (Photo: VNA)

The State visit to China comes shortly after Party General Secretary and State President To Lam was elected by the National Assembly to serve concurrently as Party General Secretary and State President.

On April 7, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also noted that the top Chinese leader had extended congratulations to Mr. To Lam on his election.

Mr. Xi Jinping affirmed his high regard for bilateral ties and his readiness to maintain strategic exchanges with Mr. To Lam, thereby jointly guiding the development of the China – Vietnam community with a shared future, advancing each country’s socialist cause, and delivering more benefits to both peoples while contributing to regional and global peace and stability.

VNA