Party chief hails Kyrgyz PM’s official visit to Vietnam

Party General Secretary To Lam and Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev agreed that both countries have significant potential to foster cooperation based on mutual interests.

They emphasised the need to enhance engagements at all levels through bilateral and multilateral channels to strengthen political trust, and establish cooperation mechanisms between ministries, sectors, and localities.

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) welcomes Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev in Hanoi on March 6. (Photo: VNA)

The official visit to Vietnam by Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev will open up a new stage for the two countries’ friendship and multifaceted cooperation, Party General Secretary To Lam said while receiving the PM in Hanoi on March 6.

Congratulating Kyrgyzstan on its significant achievements in recent times under the leadership of President Sadyr Japarov and the administration of the Government, Party General Secretary To Lam affirmed that Vietnam highly values its friendship with Kyrgyzstan, a traditional partner that has supported the Vietnamese people both in their past struggle for independence and ongoing development efforts. He described this enduring friendship as a priceless asset built by the leaders and people of both countries.

He noted that over the past more than three decades, political - diplomatic relations between the two countries have been strengthened, while economic - trade cooperation has seen positive progress.

However, there remains significant untapped potential, Party General Secretary To Lam stressed, hoping for strengthened collaboration across all fields based on the agreements and commitments between both sides. They two countries should make the best use of the advantages of the Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union, he noted.

Expressing his delight to visit Vietnam for the first time, Adylbek Kasymaliev said he is impressed by Vietnam’s remarkable socio-economic development achievements and its growing international standing under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam. He also showed his desire to learn from Vietnam’s development experience.

Discussing the directions for the development of bilateral relations in the coming time, the two leaders agreed that both countries have significant potential to foster cooperation based on mutual interests. They emphasised the need to enhance engagements at all levels through bilateral and multilateral channels to strengthen political trust, and establish cooperation mechanisms between ministries, sectors, and localities.

The two leaders highlighted the importance of further promoting collaboration in security and defence, as well as strengthening transportation connectivity, including air and rail links, logistics. On this occasion, the Vietnamese Party leader thanked the Kyrgyz government for creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Kyrgyzstan.

Regarding multilateral cooperation, both sides agreed to enhance exchanges and consultations while considering mutual support for each other's candidacies and initiatives at multilateral forums, including the United Nations and the Eurasian Economic Union.

VNA