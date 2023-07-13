Overseas remittances to HCMC hit US$4.4 billion in first six months

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) - Ho Chi Minh City Branch has announced that the estimated amount of remittances sent to the city in the first half of 2023 is US$4.4 billion, equivalent to 66 percent of the amount in 2022.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Lenh, Deputy Director of the SBV-HCMC Branch, has announced that the inflow of remittances to HCMC continues to experience substantial growth. It is projected to reach $7 billion in 2023, reflecting an increase of approximately 6-7 percent compared to 2022.

Among these remittances, those originating from Asian countries constitute the largest share, accounting for over 40 percent. Conversely, remittances from other regions, such as the Americas, Africa, and the Pacific, have declined due to challenging economic conditions and rising inflation.