Organic farming area accounts for 0.5 percent of total agricultural land

On the morning of September 19, the Vietnam Organic Agriculture Association, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Ho Chi Minh City, hosted the 4th "Vietnam Organic Day" to promote the growth of organic agriculture in the region.

According to the Vietnam Organic Agriculture Association, the total area of organic agriculture production in 2021 was 119,105 hectares, accounting for 0.5 percent of the total agricultural land area. Vietnam ranks 7th in Asia in terms of organic agricultural land area and 3rd among ASEAN countries. Currently, the country has 7,310 farmers involved in organic production, along with 60 business and distribution units engaged in exporting organic agricultural products.

Mr. Ha Phuc Mich, Chairman of the Vietnam Organic Agriculture Association, pointed out that Vietnam's export turnover of organic agricultural products remains fairly low, at just over US$335 million annually, while the global organic market value in 2022 reaches approximately $183 billion. The Organic Agriculture Development Plan for the 2020-2030 period, endorsed by the Prime Minister in Decision No. 885/QD-TTg/2020, aims to allocate 2.5-3 percent of agricultural land for organic production and strives for an added value of organic products to be 1.5-1.8 times that of conventional products. It can be concluded that the current period presents a favorable opportunity for organic agriculture development.

According to Mr. Dinh Minh Hiep, Director of the HCMC Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the development of organic agricultural production in the city links to the goal of environmental protection, biodiversity enhancement, and the contribution to the growth of tourism and services. The city is also a significant consumer of organic agricultural products.

The city is focusing on key strategies, including training, workshops, and the promotion of organic products. It is also conducting surveys and evaluating the conditions for organic agricultural production while identifying suitable organic agricultural products. Additionally, efforts are being made to incorporate science and technology into organic agriculture, implement supportive policies for its development, and propose specific policy recommendations.

In the coming time, HCMC intends to encourage businesses to expand the organic farming area and offer support to those investing in this sector.