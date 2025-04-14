Official welcome ceremony held for top Chinese leader in Hanoi

The top Chinese leader’s state visit is a significant political and diplomatic event for both Parties and countries, carrying strategic importance and long-term impact on the development of the bilateral relations.

The top Chinese leader’s state visit is a significant political and diplomatic event for both Parties and countries, carrying strategic importance and long-term impact on the development of the bilateral relations, especially as both nations are entering a new era of development.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam hosted an official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping in Hanoi on April 14 afternoon, with the highest protocol reserved for a head of state.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam (L) and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping review the guard of honour at the welcome ceremony for the top Chinese leader in Hanoi on April 14 afternoon. (Photo: SGGP)

Welcoming the top Chinese leader at the ceremony were high-ranking officials of Vietnam, including Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Secretariat; Le Minh Hung, Politburo member, Secretary of the PCC, and Chairman of the PCC’s Organisation Commission; Nguyen Trong Nghia, Politburo member, Secretary of the PCC and Chairman of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation; Do Van Chien, Politburo member, Secretary of the PCC and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee; General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, Minister of National Defence; and General Luong Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security.

Also participating in the welcome ceremony were Le Hoai Trung, Secretary of the PCC and Chief of the PCC Office; Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the PCC and Chairman of its Commission for Polices and Strategies; Vo Thi Anh Xuan, member of the PCC and Vice State President; Bui Thanh Son, member of the PCC, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Tran Quang Phuong, member of the PCC, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly and President of the Vietnam-China Frienship Parliamnetary Group, among others.

A 21-canon salute was fired from the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in the welcome ceremony. Following the official welcome ceremony, Party General Secretary To Lam held talks with Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping.

The top Chinese leader’s state visit is a significant political and diplomatic event for both Parties and countries, carrying strategic importance and long-term impact on the development of the bilateral relations, especially as both nations are entering a new era of development.

This marks Xi’s fourth visit to Vietnam as China’s top Party and State leader, and his second during his current term. Notably, the trip takes place during the Vietnam-China Year of Humanistic Exchanges in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations (1950–2025).

Since the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership in 2008, especially following the historic visits by top leaders of the two Parties and countries in recent years, the bilateral relations have seen strong, comprehensive, and remarkable progress across various fields.

VNA