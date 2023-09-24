Nineteen Vietnamese citizens injured in factory explosion in Taiwan

A fire and explosion at a factory in Pingtung county of Taiwan (China) on September 22 injured 19 Vietnamese citizens, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taiwan, three Vietnamese were critically injured but their lives were not in danger, while 16 others suffered light injuries.

All the victims were hospitalised and some of them were discharged from hospital. Under the direction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the office will continue to keep a close watch on the incident, visit the injured, and carry out citizen protection measures if necessary.

For guidance and support, citizens should contact the office via +886 933262836, or call the Citizen Protection Hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Consular Department +84 981 84 84 84.

On September 23, the Department of Overseas Labour Management under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs also sent a document to the management board of Vietnamese workers in Taiwan, asking for the verification and regular update on the situation of the Vietnamese workers affected by the incident.