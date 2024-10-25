National e-commerce week, Online Friday 2024 expected to stimulate consumption

The national e-commerce week will take place from November 25 to December 1, while the Vietnam Online Friday 2024 will run from the beginning of November 29 to noon of December 1.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the events will be held on the national scale.

The largest online shopping programme in Vietnam will provide e-commerce and digital technology experiences, aiming to stimulate domestic consumption, increase public awareness of e-commerce, promote the development of infrastructure and digital technology solutions, and support businesses to participate in building a sustainable e-commerce market in Vietnam.

Along with various promotions for products and services using e-payment, the programme will support businesses, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises in promoting digital transformation, improving skills and capacity to apply digital technology in production and online business activities, applying digital transformation models and tools to promote and enhance recognition of local products in the online environment, and updating trends, policies and regulations in e-commerce business.

It will focus on popularising and stimulating sales of made-in-Vietnam products, and assist local products to be exported through the e-commerce channel.

Various in-person and online conferences will be held during the national e-commerce week to discuss issues related to e-commerce and digital technology.

Meanwhile, the 60-hour Online Friday 2024 will be available on shopping websites and apps under the programme with attractive shopping coupons. A voucher festival will also be run.

Vietnamplus