Business

Economy

Leather, footwear exports to hit US$27 billion in 2024

Export revenue of the leather, footwear and handbag sector is predicted to hit $26-27 billion in 2024 on the basis of the positive results seen so far, according to the Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association (LEFASO).

nganh-da-giay-viet-nam-nam-2019-nhung-co-hoi-va-thach-thuc-do-ftas-mang-lai-15782777133991069408550-crop-15782777254741409813461-9118.jpg.jpg
Leather, footwear exports are expected to hit US$27 billion in 2024.

In the first six months of this year, the sector’s exports exceeded 6.5 billion USD, up 5.7 percent over the same period last year.

LEFASO Vice President and General Secretary Phan Thi Thanh Xuan said Vietnam has focused on five major markets, namely the US, the EU, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and China.

She said that along with maintaining its shares in traditional markets, the sector is working to expand to others, especially those with a free trade agreement (FTA) with Vietnam.

The official underlined that with its great capacity, the sector will focus on the mid- and high-end product segments in the time to come.

Experts held that Vietnam has considerable competitive advantages thanks to a wide network of FTAs which covers 60 percent of the global trade volume, and a large-scale leather and footwear sector with more than 1,000 factories and about 1.5 million workers as well as a contribution of about 8 percent to the national GDP. The sector has remained attractive to foreign investors thanks to an abundant and low-cost labor force.

However, Xuan said that the increasingly strict standards in green and sustainable development as well as traceability in major markets of Vietnamese footwear will make it tough for the sector in the future, requiring exporters to make good preparations in technology and finance to adapt to.

She advised leather and footwear firms to make full use of the FTAs, especially the EU-Vietnam FTA and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), to increase exports.

VNA

Tags

Lefaso leather footwear and handbag sector FTAs

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn