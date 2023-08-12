Leading international groups to arrive in Vietnam in September

Around 200 international delegations from 30 countries and territories will Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 scheduled to take place at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in HCMC’s District 7 on September 15-19.

They include leading groups such as Aeon, Uniqlo of Japan; Walmart, Amazon, Boeing, AES of the US; Carrefour and Decathlon of France, Central Group from Thailand; Coppel of Mexico.

The exhibition will be an opportunity for foreign enterprises to directly meet and learn about manufacturers in Vietnam to diversify their commodity sources.

It is also a chance for domestic enterprises to connect with foreign businesses and deeply involve in the global supply chain as well as introduce their products to partners, and expand the market locally and internationally.

Speaking at an online dialogue held on August 11, Mr. Christian Merizalde Aguilar, a representative of the Strategic Business Development Department of Grupo Merica Foods of Spain said that his company wants to meet Vietnamese businesses in the upcoming event to buy about 110 containers of processing food likely coconut water, fruits, aloe vera and among others in 2023. The company bought 54 containers of different products from Vietnam in 2022.

The US is the top consumer market worldwide. Vietnamese pepper exporters hoped to directly approach big importers, especially US importers because email is not the best for remote communication and often get to the Spam section.

Regarding using email for communicating with partners, Mr. Charles Mordret, a food processing specialist of the Swiss Import Promotion Programme (SIPPO) stated that email isn't enough for communication. Businesses need to optimize social media sites and platforms to approach customers, partners, and foreign enterprises.

Mr. Tran Ngoc Quan, Vietnam's Trade Counselor in Belgium and the EU said that all products must meet the strictest standards and export requirements of Europe, such as “eco-friendly”, greenhouse gas emission reduction, social and environmental responsibility.

The Vietnam Int’l Sourcing 2023 is organized by Adpex Joint Stock Company, a professional trade exhibition organizer in Vietnam, with the support of the European-American Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.