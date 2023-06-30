Kien Giang Province calls for Indian investors into five sectors

The Vietnam- India tourism, trade and investment promotion conference in 2023 was opened in Rach Gia City on June 30.

The People’s Committee of Kien Giang Province collaborated with the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City to organize the international conference.

Within the event framework, more than 100 Indian enterprises participated in the activities of exchanging, connecting and learning about investment opportunities in the fields of education, tourism, seafood, leather shoes and so on.

Speaking at the conference, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Kien Giang Province informed that in passing time, the locality has welcomed and worked with 12 working delegations of the Embassy and Consulate General of India to exchange compliments, join meetings and conferences to learn about cooperation opportunities in fields of economy, trade, tourism, investment and promoting cultural and external relations exchange.

A working delegation of Kien Giang Province was led by the Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee to participate in a trade and tourism promotion event in India to advertise the tourism products and seek material sources serving for seafood processing of the whole province.

In 2022, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang welcomed 12,744 turns of Indian visitors to Phu Quoc Island, ranking fifth in the term of international travelers to Kien Giang Province. In addition, India is one of the main export markets in the field of leather shoes with a turnover of some US$2.41 million, increasing 48.7 percent over the same period of 2021.

On the other hand, Kien Giang Province also imported frozen cuttlefish from the most populous country in the world with a turnover of around US$1.99 million, surging 100.9 percent in the same period in 2021.

At the conference, leaders of Kien Giang Province called for Indian enterprises to invest in fields of high-tech agriculture, renewable energy, green energy, tourism, advanced education and health, maritime economy infrastructure development and so on.