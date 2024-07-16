Kien Giang launches high-quality, low-emission rice cultivation project

According to Mr. Le Huu Toan, Director of Kien Giang Province's Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the province will implement the project with an area of 200,000 hectares, divided into two phases.

At the launch ceremony

On July 16, in Tan Hiep District, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD) of Kien Giang Province organized the launch ceremony for the "One Million Hectares of High-Quality, Low-Emission Rice Cultivation Linked with Green Growth in the Mekong Delta by 2030" project.

Phu Hoa Youth Agricultural Service Cooperative in Tan Hoi Commune, Tan Hiep District, is the first unit to initiate the project with an area of 50 hectares with the participation of 25 households.

According to Mr. Le Huu Toan, Director of Kien Giang Province's DARD, the province will implement the project with an area of 200,000 hectares, divided into two phases. Phase 1 (2024-2025) will focus on consolidating the existing areas of the Vietnam Sustainable Agriculture Transformation Project and expanding the area to 100,000 hectares. Phase 2 will develop an additional 100,000 hectares of new high-quality, low-emission rice cultivation to achieve the goal of 200,000 hectares of high-quality, low-emission rice cultivation.

Demonstration of agricultural production equipment at the model field

Mr. Le Thanh Tung, Deputy Director of the Department of Crop Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, shared that the overall effectiveness of the project will increase the value of the entire supply chain by 40 percent, and rice farmers' profit margins will rise by 50 percent. Additionally, the project aims to protect the environment and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promoting sustainable rice production.

On this occasion, Kien Giang Province demonstrated the application of advanced technology in the pilot model "Low-Emission Rice Cultivation, Straw, Water, and Fertilizer Management" by the Phu Hoa Youth Agricultural Service Cooperative.

By Thanh Nhon – Translated by Thuy Doan