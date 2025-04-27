International

Japanese PM arrives in Hanoi, beginning official visit to Vietnam

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru arrived in Hanoi on April 27 afternoon, beginning his three-day official visit to Vietnam.

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and his wife, along with a high-ranking delegation of Japan, arrive in Hanoi on April 27 afternoon, beginning a three-day official visit to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and his wife, along with a high-ranking delegation of Japan, arrived in Hanoi on April 27 afternoon, beginning a three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his wife.

The Japanese PM was welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu.

PM Ishiba’s official visit to Vietnam aims to further expand relations with the Southeast Asian nation, Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki told the press on the threshold of the visit.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and Spouse at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Expanding relations with Southeast Asia, especially Vietnam, is also one of Japan's top diplomatic priorities, the ambassador said, adding that Shigeru’s visit is hoped to further strengthen personal trust with Vietnamese leaders and reaffirm Japan’s commitment to fostering bilateral cooperation in key areas such as security - defense, economy, and responses to regional and global challenges.

According to the Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu, during this visit, leaders of both countries will focus on strategic cooperation areas, with Japan continuing its support for Vietnam to carry out three strategic breakthroughs on institution, infrastructure, and human resources. Economic, trade, and investment cooperation remains the most important pillar in bilateral relations.

