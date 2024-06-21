Japan top receiver of Vietnamese guest workers

Vietnam sent more than 78,000 labourers to work abroad so far this year, with Japan receiving the largest number, according to the Department of Overseas Labour under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Vietnamese workers at a laptop factory in Kobe, Japan. (Photo: baodautu.vn)

The northeastern country received 40,597 Vietnamese labourers, followed by Taiwan (China) with over 27,000, and the Republic of Korea with more than 5,500.

Vietnam has set a goal to send about 125,000 workers abroad under contracts in 2024. In the period under review, many programmes on sending Vietnamese workers abroad under contracts have been implemented, including the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Australian and the Vietnamese governments on supporting Vietnamese citizens to work in the agricultural sector in Australia and the signing of an agreement with Japan on the supply of Vietnamese nursing interns to the country.

Efforts will be made to increase warnings and prevent scams of tricking labourers to work abroad in some markets and occupations that are in high recruitment demand, including Australia and the Republic of Korea.

Vietnamplus