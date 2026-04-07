International

Indian PM congratulates General Secretary To Lam on election as State President

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 7 extended congratulations to Party General Secretary To Lam on his election by the 16th National Assembly as President of Vietnam.

chu-tich-quoc-hoi-tran-thanh-man-tang-hoa-chuc-mung-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-to-lam-sang-7-4-anh-quang-phuc-7160-5302.jpg
Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man presents flowers and extended his congratulations to Party General Secretary and State President To Lam. (Photo: SGGP)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 7 extended his heartiest congratulations to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam following his election by the 16th National Assembly as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam with strong support.

In a message posted on the social media platform X, PM Modi said he is confident that under his leadership, the time-tested friendship between our two countries will continue to grow from strength to strength.

“I look forward to working closely together to further deepen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the progress and prosperity of our people and the region,” wrote the Indian leader.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam–India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, highlighting a decade of robust and comprehensive development of bilateral ties. Over the past 10 years, the two countries have recorded notable achievements in defense and security, trade, energy cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges.

High political trust has been reinforced through high-level visits and regular dialogue mechanisms, providing an important foundation for expanded cooperation and contributions to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, in a message posted on social media platform X on April 6 (Cuba time), President of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández extended sincere congratulations to Tran Thanh Man following his re-election as Chairman of Vietnam’s National Assembly for the 2026–2031 term.

Esteban Lazo expressed confidence that with Vietnam’s new tenure legislature, the two sides will continue strengthening their historic parliamentary ties.

Cuba and Vietnam have maintained friendship and close cooperation, regularly exchanging legislative experience and supporting each other at international forums, he wrote.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Lam new State President Vietnam–India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Cuba India

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn