International

Poland’s Constitution Day celebrated in Ho Chi Minh City

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The Embassy of Poland in Vietnam on May 9 held a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City to commemorate the 235th anniversary of Poland’s Constitution Day (May 3, 1791 – 2026), highlighting the growing friendship and cooperation between Poland and Vietnam.

Speaking at the event, after reviewing the history of the Polish Constitution and the country’s development journey, Ms. Joanna Skoczek, Head of the Polish diplomatic mission in Vietnam, expressed gratitude to the Polish community living and working in Vietnam, particularly in Ho Chi Minh City, for their contributions to strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

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Head of the Polish diplomatic mission in Vietnam Joanna Skoczek speaks at the ceremony. Photo: Xuan Khu

Ms. Joanna Skoczek affirmed that Vietnam is an important partner of Poland in Southeast Asia, expressing delight that Poland-Vietnam relations have continued to expand across various sectors. She voiced confidence that the friendship of more than 75 years and bilateral cooperation between Poland and Vietnam will continue to deepen in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Mr. Pham Dut Diem, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs, said that Poland has consistently remained Vietnam’s leading trading partner in Central and Eastern Europe. Vietnam is also regarded as Poland’s largest trading partner in Southeast Asia.

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Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs Pham Dut Diem speaks at the ceremony. Photo: Xuan Khu

According to Mr. Pham Dut Diem, Ho Chi Minh City always values and seeks to broaden cooperation with Poland, particularly in areas where Poland has strengths, including trade, investment, education and training, science and technology, healthcare, digital transformation and green transition.

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Delegates attend the ceremony. Photo: Xuan Khu
By Minh Chau- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Embassy of Poland in Vietnam the 235th anniversary of Poland’s Constitution Day Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs

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