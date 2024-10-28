Ho Chi Minh City seeks to smooth cross-border e-commerce

Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Industry and Trade has announced that it plans to inspect businesses selling on online platforms which show signs of violating regulations.

E-commerce platforms and social networks have seen a concerning rise in deceptive trade practices, with advertising and promotions often exceeding 50 percent of the value of goods and services, the department said.

These excessive promotions create unfair competition in the market and affect consumer rights, it said.

To protect consumer rights and ensure fair competition between domestic and foreign enterprises, the department has proposed several measures to the Ministry of Industry and Trade such as prohibiting advertisements and promotions that violate regulations on websites, e-commerce platforms and social networks, and suspending domain names, websites, e-commerce platforms, and social networks of repeat offenders.

Recently, it has become increasingly common for discounts to surpass 50 percent of the value of goods and services on cross-border e-commerce platforms and social media networks. This fosters unfair competition in the market.

The city's authorities plan to verify international e-commerce platforms' compliance with regulations by to create a level playing field.

It also seeks to strengthen taxation and customs regulations by establishing clear guidelines on tariffs, customs procedures and control of cross-border e-commerce.

It is imperative to ensure close oversight and equitable taxation of foreign products sold in Vietnam via cross-border e-commerce, it said.

The department urged the Ministry of Industry and Trade to support businesses in participating in e-commerce, connecting with international partners, attending e-commerce trade fairs and global online exhibitions, and expanding exports through cross-border e-commerce.

It recommended that the Ministry of Industry and Trade encourage businesses to participate in e-commerce and online trade fairs and global exhibitions, facilitating links with international partners, and promoting exports through e-commerce.

Vietnamplus