HCMC urges banks to restructure debt for individuals, businesses

Vietnam State Bank (SBV) – HCMC Branch yesterday sent a dispatch to credit organizations and branches of foreign banks in the city as to extending debt payment deadline and maintaining debt groups in compliance with its Circular No.02/2023.

Accordingly, SBV urges credit organizations to develop a debt extension procedure, along with corresponding training for employees on consultation to eligible subjects.

Deputy Director Nguyen Duc Lenh of SBV – HCMC Branch commented that the mechanism to extend debt deadlines in accordance with Circular No.02/2023 can directly ease the debt payment burden of businesses when they encounter difficulties in cash flow (reduction in revenues).

Such an approval for individuals and businesses to extend the deadline to pay debts without changing their debt group helps them to easily access capital to overcome current obstacles in manufacturing activities, and thus having a better chance for recovery and development.