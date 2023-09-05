HCMC: purchasing power increases during National Day holiday

Supermarkets and shopping malls in Ho Chi Minh City reported a sharp increase in sales during the National Day holiday from September 1 to 4.

Saigon Co.op, which owns Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, Co.op Smile, Cheers, and Finelife retail chains and online shopping site Cooponline, said sales rose by 30 - 40 percent from normal days.

Sales at its large Co.opmart outlets like on Ly Thuong Kiet, Nguyen Dinh Chieu and Cong Quynh streets and Co.opXtra hypermarkets doubled or even tripled from normal days, it said.

There was also a sharp increase in online sales.

Saigon Co.op had increased stocks by almost 20-30 percent to ensure there were no shortages and the number of checkout counters and home delivery staff, it added.

Other supermarkets such as GO! Big C, MM Mega Market, and Lotte Mart were also crowded during the holidays.

An abundance of goods and promotions boosted sales, retailers explained.

Many people opted to stay back instead of traveling this time, and went to shopping malls and supermarkets for entertainment and shopping, they added.