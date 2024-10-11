HCMC Ornamental Plants, Creatures Week 2024 officially opens

Business

The HCMC Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with the People's Committee of District 1 and the HCMC Agricultural Industry Association officially kicked off the HCMC Ornamental Plants and Creatures Week 2024 on October 11.

At the opening ceremony of the event (Photo: SGGP)

The event taking place at Nguyen Du Indoor Stadium in District 1 is an opportunity for artisans, gardeners, cooperatives, and businesses to introduce their ornamental plants and exchange production experiences.

Besides ornamental fish and trees, there are exhibits of pet species such as ornamental reptiles, ornamental rabbits, and guinea pigs.

The HCMC Ornamental Plants and Creatures Week 2024 attracts 60 stalls displaying ornamental products. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the production value of the ornamental creature industry accounts for a high proportion of the production value of the city's agricultural sector. It is identified as a group of potential products for the 'One Commune, One Product' (OCOP) program.

As of September 2024, the city's flower and ornamental plant production sector has a total farming area of about 2,203 hectares. The city produced 88.1 million ornamental fish species and earned an export value of US$9.84 million.

The HCMC Ornamental Plants and Creatures Week 2024 will run until October 13.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh

