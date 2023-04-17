HCMC: Only 960 apartments sold in Q1 of 2023

The HCMC’s apartment market saw an improvisation in the new supply resource with nearly 2,900 residential units that are now available for sale in the first quarter of 2023 (Q1 of 2023).

According to a report by CBRE Vietnam, a global leader in commercial real estate services, it is twofold higher than the same period last year and 1.2 times higher than the fourth quarter of 2022.

However, the city has a limited number of three new projects that are mostly high-end apartments and there is a mid-end 760-unit building located in Hoc Mon District.

Around 960 units were sold in Q1 of 2022, down 7 percent compared to Q4 of 2022. The rate of sale of new projects was 28 percent. The high home loan interest rate of more than 12 percent is also a problem that affects people's housing demand.

Therefore, people hesitate before making their home-buying decisions at this time.

The average sales price of apartments in Q1 of 2023 has jumped two percent compared to Q4 of 2022 and 10.2 percent compared to the same period. The average selling price is over VND60 million (US$2,600) per square meter.