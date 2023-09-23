HCMC Golden Brand Awards 2023 launched

On September 22, the launching ceremony of the Ho Chi Minh City Gold Brand Awards, hosted by the People's Committee of HCMC, in collaboration with the Department of Industry and Trade and the Saigon Times, was officially initiated.

During her address at the ceremony, Ms. Nguyen Thi Kim Ngoc, Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade, unveiled the theme for the 2023 HCMC Golden Brand Awards as "Innovation and Sustainability." This program seeks to recognize businesses with products and service brands that bring value to consumers, shareholders, and partners, as well as contribute significantly to the leading role, creating the "Made in HCMC" brand movement nationwide and globally.

Mr. Tran Minh Hung, the Editor-in-Chief of Saigon Times, revealed that this year's awards have undergone substantial changes. The organizers have tailored the award structure to evaluate businesses in a way that aligns with their respective industries. Notably, they have introduced consumer voting criteria for the first time, and these criteria are administered by the international market research firm Kantar World Panel.

Additionally, the scoring criteria have been revamped, with consumer voting results contributing 40 percent to the overall score. Subsequently, criteria related to business performance, innovation, and sustainability each account for 20 percent of the total score for their respective categories.

According to the organizers, the members of the judging panel not only conduct objective assessments based on the predefined criteria but also serve as guides and supporters for businesses in developing their product brands, heightening business awareness regarding the pivotal role and importance of brand development and its profound link to bolstering competitive capabilities.

Furthermore, they endeavor to inspire and motivate businesses to engage in active innovation, creativity, and sustainable development, helping to enhance the competitive edge of HCMC's product and service brands in domestic and global markets.