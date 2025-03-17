Business

Banking-finance

HCMC bank lending growth down in 2025

According to deputy director of the State Bank of Vietnam’s HCMC office Nguyen Duc Lenh, outstanding credit as of February was 3.936 trillion, down 0.17 percent from December 2024 but 12.2 percent up year-on-year.

credit-growth.jpg
Credit growth will continue to be the key target in Vietnam’s new development policy. (Photo vnbusiness.vn)

Despite Ho Chi Minh City-based banks’ efforts to provide preferential loans, credit growth declined slightly in the first two months of 2025.

According to deputy director of the State Bank of Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City office Nguyen Duc Lenh, outstanding credit as of February was 3.936 trillion, down 0.17 percent from December 2024 but 12.2 percent up year-on-year.

But credit flows to key economic sectors remained stable.

Foreign currency lending to import-export businesses grew by 1.37 percent month-on-month.

Deputy director of the State Bank of Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City office Nguyen Duc Lenh said Ho Chi Minh City banks’ lending remained concentrated on production, business, trade, services, and consumption.

Loans to these sectors account for about 75 percent of the total amount and mainly meet short-term funding needs.

Lending in February increased by 14 percent from the previous month.

The central bank’s HCMC office said economic growth solutions help increase the ability to absorb capital and promote credit growth.

Stable, low interest rates and programs to link banks and businesses would further promote production and consumption, boosting credit growth, the office added.

The state bank aims for 16 percent credit growth this year.

Vietnamplus

Tags

foreign currency import-export businesses outstanding credit

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn