Hanoi to inspect gold trading, manufacturing activities at business facilities

Authorities in the capital city of Hanoi will inspect 116 businesses in the fields of manufacturing and trading gold and silver jewelry and gemstones.

Staff from the Market Surveillance Department inspect a gold store in the capital city of Hanoi in April.

The Market Surveillance Department of Hanoi has announced a plan to inspect gold business activities in the capital city.

According to the plan, the inspection will start on August 15 and end on October 15 at 116 businesses in the fields of manufacturing and trading gold and silver jewelry and gemstones, including those repairing gold jewelry and crafts.

As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, among the businesses, there are major names such as Bao Minh Jewelry Company, Bao Tin Jewelry Company Limited, Huy Thanh Jewelry Company Limited and so on.

During the inspection, the functional forces will focus on checking legal document issues relating to business registration certificates, certificates of business eligibility, price posting, compliance with intellectual property regulations, product origin, measurement and quality standards, labeling and e-commerce regulations.

Thereby, they will timely provide information and detect violations if any, and inspectors will take samples for quality testing and handle them according to regulations.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

