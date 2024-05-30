Hanoi attracts $1.12b in from foreign investment in first five months of year

The capital secured US$17.3 million from 19 new FDI projects, $70.7 million from seven existing projects' increasing their capital and $10.6 million from 19 foreign investors' capital contributions and share buying.

Hanoi attracts $1.12b in from foreign investment in the first five months of the year

Hanoi attracted US$1.12 billion in foreign direct investment in the first five months of 2024.

According to the General Statistics Office, the capital saw 92 new projects registered for a total investment of more than $1 billion, while 64 existing projects registered to increase their investment capital by $36.8 million. Foreign investors allocated over $57.9 million to contributing capital and purchasing shares.

In May alone, the city attracted $17.3 million from 19 new FDI projects, $70.7 million from seven existing projects' increasing capital and $10.6 million from 19 foreign investors' capital contribution and share buying.

During the first five months, Hanoi had 12,900 newly established enterprises with a registered capital of VND124.3 trillion ($4.9 billion), a decrease of 2 percent in the number of companies and a 3.5 percent in capital year on year.

Meanwhile, 5,400 businesses resumed their operations, an increase of 18.5 percent compared to the same period last year.

However, about 16,200 businesses temporarily suspended operations, up 29.4 percent on-year, while 1,700 enterprises were dissolved, up 14.8 percent.

In May alone, Hanoi had 3,248 newly established businesses with a total registered capital of VND28.2 trillion, up 2.1 percent in the overall number of companies, but down 28.9 percent in terms of capital. Around 945 businesses returned operating in May, an increase of 74.7 percent.

VNA