Government incentivizes renewable and new energy development

New policy decisions offer incentives to boost the growth of renewable and new energy sectors.

A rooftop solar power project in Thu Duc City

The Government has recently released Decree No. 58/2025/ND-CP on March 3, 2025, which elaborates on several provisions of the Electricity Law concerning the growth of renewable and new energy electricity.

This Decree establishes that electricity projects utilizing renewable energy sources, equipped with installed electricity storage systems and linked to the national electricity grid, will be prioritized for mobilization during peak electricity demand periods, in accordance with established regulations, with the exception of self-generated and self-consumed electricity sources.

The Vietnamese Government actively encourages and supports research and development in wind and solar power technologies. This is outlined in the Article 8 of the Electricity Law and other relevant legal provisions.

The State prioritizes programs that research, develop, and apply solar, wind, and power conversion technologies. These projects enjoy several incentives, including exemption from sea area usage fees for up to three years during the initial construction period and 50 percent reduction in sea area usage fees for nine years after the initial construction exemption period.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Anh Quan

