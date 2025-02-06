Gold hits record high ahead of God of Wealth Day

On February 6 (the 9th day of the first month of the lunar calendar), selling prices of both gold bars and gold rings continued to increase significantly in the country before the God of Wealth Day, which falls on February 7.

Customers trade gold at a store. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC) announced the price of SJC gold bars exceeded VND91 million (US$3,604) per tael, around VND1.5 million (US$59.41) away from its highest peak.

Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) and Bao Tin Minh Chau Company bought SJC-branded gold bars at VND88.2 million (US$3,494) per tael and sold them at VND91.2 million (US$3,614) per tael, up VND200,000 (US$7.92) a tael for both buying and selling.

Gold prices of Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC) and Phu Quy Gold, Silver, and Gem Stone Group remained stable at VND88 million per tael for buying and VND91 million per tael for selling.

The buying and selling prices of 9999 gold rings of Bao Tin Minh Chau Company are VND88.1 million and VND91.15 million per tael, decreasing VND100,000 a tael for buying and up to VND200,000 a tael for selling.

Phu Quy Gold, Silver, and Gem Stone Group listed 9999 gold ring prices at VND88 million per tael for buying and VND90.5 million per tael for selling, up VND100,000 a tael for buying.

The buying and selling prices of 9999 gold rings of Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC) and Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) are VND88 million-VND88.2 million and VND90.6 million-VND90.7 million.

By Nhung Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh